Day 674 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Devastating Russian Attacks On Civilian Buildings Including Maternity Hospital

Day 674 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Hell in Ukraine : Russians fired 110 missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers

Ukrainian air assault troops have announced more details about the alleged killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Zelensky said he discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with the Pope



The Russian invaders carried out an extremely massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine last night.

There are casualties and injuries all over the country. Warehouses, a shopping center, a maternity hospital, a metro station and apartment buildings and houses were destroyed.

Explosions have been reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and many other cities across the country.



The Russian occupiers used Kinzhals, ballistics, S-300, cruise… pic.twitter.com/gUEUMNUzis — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 29, 2023

The occupiers used different types of missiles, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat announced on the air of the information marathon.

According to preliminary information, there were more than 110 launched missiles.

"The enemy launched a massive strike. Today it can really be called a massive missile strike with various means of air attack. Practically everything was flying. Apparently, there were no Kalibrs, but we saw Kinzhals, and ballistic S-300s, and cruise missiles that are still on our radars in western Ukraine. We also see the use of Shahed strike drones," the spokesman said.

Significant amounts of damage to civilian infrastructure in Ukraine after the large-scale Russian strikes overnight.



Seen below, Odesa, an apartment building burns after a Russian missile strike. pic.twitter.com/4JYwbixD8h — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 29, 2023

He also pointed out that the Russians probably launched missiles like the Kh (X)-22, which fly at a speed of 4,000 km/h and approach the target on a ballistic trajectory. According to him, about 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers were used.

"According to preliminary information, X-101, X-555 missiles were used. We see a massive enemy attack today. There are disturbances in various regions and unfortunately, there are casualties," said Ignat.

???? Three people have died in Odesa... pic.twitter.com/ZJojnEOR8k — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) December 29, 2023

The spokesman noted that the Russians' target was all of Ukraine because "we haven't seen so much red in a long time." Red indicates enemy targets.

"The enemy air targets were in all areas, in fact in all directions," Ignat added.

In many Ukrainian cities there is damage as a result of the shelling. In particular, damage was reported in Dnipro, Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. According to local authorities, one person died and eight were injured in Lviv. Two victims and 15 injured were reported in Odesa.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.



Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023

In the capital, during a massive enemy attack, in particular, the building of the metro station "Lukyanovska" was damaged by an explosion. There are reports of casualties and people are still under the rubble.

So far, one death and 17 injuries are known in Kyiv, in Dnipro there are 4 dead, and 15 injured. In Kharkiv, there is one death and 11 injuries. There was also a victim in Zaporizhzhia, where 10 people were injured.

Nightmarish scene in Dnipro this morning, as locals make their way to work. pic.twitter.com/nJHY1CyX7t — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) December 29, 2023

Ukrainian air assault troops have announced more details about the alleged killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukraine's air assault troops said last night that three servicemen who Ukrainian prosecutors said were captured and shot dead by Russian troops this month were members of the 82nd Airborne Brigade, Reuters reported.

Russia has not yet commented on the allegation, the second in a row this month by Ukrainian prosecutors, that Russian servicemen killed prisoners of war.

Footage of the alleged incident shared on social media shows three unarmed men falling after being fired upon. Reuters notes that it has not been able to independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

The Airborne Forces said unidentified enemy soldiers "acting deliberately, in violation of the laws and traditions of war" deliberately killed the three men, who they said were captured members of the 82nd Airborne Brigade.

On December 3, Ukraine accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video was shared on social media showing several soldiers shooting two surrendering servicemen who came out of cover at gunpoint.

Zelensky said he discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with the Pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night that he had discussed Ukraine's peace formula in a conversation with Pope Francis, Reuters reported.

"We discussed our joint work to put Ukraine's peace formula into action," Zelensky said in his post on "X" (until recently, "Twitter"). "Over 80 countries are already participating in this process at the level of their representatives. And there will be more," he added.

Zelensky said he thanked Francis for the Christmas greetings, "as well as his wishes for a just peace for all of us."

The Ukrainian president said the next discussion of Ukraine's peace formula would be in Davos, Switzerland, but did not specify a specific date.

As part of his efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Pope sent his special envoy - the Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi - to Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and Beijing, Reuters recalls.

In his Christmas message, the Holy Father called for an end to a number of conflicts, including the one in Ukraine. In November, he said that "peace is possible" and that "we must not settle."

In October, Zelensky said he had invited Francis to Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader met privately with the Pope in the Vatican in May.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding military aid next year, the Ukrainian president made a firm appeal to the international community to join forces in the fight against Russian aggression, DPA reported. "Russian terror must be defeated. Terror must always be defeated. And all of us in the free world must ensure this together," Zelensky said in his evening video address shortly before the end of the year.

Everything must be done to ensure that everyone "shows strength together" in the coming year, he added. Zelensky also thanked the US for this year's last military aid package.

He was referring to the US-announced new package of air defense missiles, HIMARS guided missiles, 155- and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition, and additional armored vehicles. "Everything we need," noted Zelensky.

The Ukrainian army has repeatedly stressed the need for much more ammunition to repel the Russian invasion launched by the Kremlin in February 2022, DPA said.

