Heavy Traffic Expected: Bus Services Altered for New Year's Eve and Day

As the year draws to a close, transport services face adjustments, with some bus operators in Bulgaria suspending travel from December 31st afternoon until midday on January 1st. However, in anticipation of increased passenger demand on December 30, certain operators have arranged additional buses to accommodate travelers.

Ivan Miroslavov, the Executive Director of Sofia's Central Bus Station, confirmed the provision of about 10 emergency buses for December 30, ensuring connectivity in multiple directions, including Varna and the winter resorts. He assured adequate arrangements for January 1st, assuaging concerns of travelers needing transport back to Sofia.

As the last working day of the year unfolds, heavy traffic is anticipated on major roads nationwide. Consequently, restrictions have been imposed on heavy goods vehicles from today until December 30, aiming to ease congestion, as reported by API.

The traffic agency emphasizes the importance of preparedness for winter road conditions and urges strict adherence to traffic regulations during travel.

Forecasts indicate a surge in traffic toward Bulgaria's winter resorts, particularly along the route to Bansko. Senior Inspector Georgi Buchkov from the Blagoevgrad Traffic Police anticipates dense traffic due to New Year holiday travelers. He advises drivers to respect restrictions in busy sections, especially around Simitli, while remaining vigilant in foggy conditions. Additional traffic teams will be deployed to manage the expected influx, Buchkov stated.