Deadline Nears: Last Day to Change Your General Practitioner for the Year

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, several Bulgarian municipalities, including Razgrad, Smolyan, and Targovishte, grapple with a scarcity of general practitioners (GPs). According to the Health Insurance Fund's website, today marks the final chance this year for citizens to switch their GP.

Municipalities like Razgrad and Targovishte reflect a significant GP-to-patient ratio discrepancy, with 23 and 25 GPs respectively, catering to around 1900-2000 patients per doctor. Conversely, in Sofia, where the GP count reaches nearly 600 across various medical facilities, changing doctors is a more viable option. Dr. Stanislava Kreiselska, receiving new patients in June and December, offers a broad spectrum of care, attending to patients from newborns to nonagenarians.

"Pleven stands out for its GP-to-population ratio, but the situation in other cities is dire, with regions facing a dearth of medical practitioners," expressed Dr. Kreiselska.

The next window to switch GPs opens in June of the following year. However, if a change in address or the termination of a doctor's contract with the Health Fund occurs, including instances of a doctor's passing, individuals can opt for a new GP throughout the year. This can be facilitated by presenting a health record and completing a form available on the Fund's website.

Don't miss this final opportunity of the year to select your GP, as the deadline closes today.