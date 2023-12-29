COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 410 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 410, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,434 tests were performed.

5 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 331 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 72 new arrivals in medical facilities.

127 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,949 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,241 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 70 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,724,378 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,673 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,333,863 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.