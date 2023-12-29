Israeli Tanks Advance On Refugee Camps in Gaza

About 150,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave areas in the central part of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli forces' offensive against the refugee camps in this area continues. The number of victims of the conflict is growing, reports from the Palestinian side.

Israeli tanks have reached the eastern outskirts of the Bureij refugee camp, reported the armed wing of "Hamas", as well as witnesses of what was happening, quoted by the BBC.

Recently, the Israeli army expanded its ground offensive in Gaza, specifically targeting Bureij, as well as the nearby camps of Nuseirat and Maghazi.

A few days ago, the Israelis warned local residents in the area and the surrounding area to move further south, towards Deir al-Balah. However, the UN refugee agency responded that there have been no safe places for people in Gaza for a long time.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reported dozens killed in yesterday's Israeli bombardment. According to their data, more than 21,300 people have already died, mostly children and women - during the fighting in the Palestinian enclave, which has been going on for 11 weeks now.

An imminent truce is not on the horizon, meanwhile a Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo today to state its "observations" on Egypt's cease-fire plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, a Hamas spokesman said.

The plan was presented last week to representatives of the Hamas group and its Islamic Jihad allies, which are also fighting Israeli forces.

Sources close to Hamas say Cairo's three-phase plan calls for a phased release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and eventually a ceasefire aimed at ending the war.

Egypt's idea is also to have a Palestinian government of technocrats after negotiations involving "all Palestinian factions" that would be responsible for governing and rebuilding Gaza after the war.

The hostilities in Gaza were sparked by terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 240 hostages.