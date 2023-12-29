Transformative Measures: Bulgaria's Wage Increase and Pension Surge Announced

In a recent update on the Labour and Social Policy Ministry's achievements from June to December 2023, Minister Ivanka Shalapatova revealed plans for a significant increase in the minimum monthly wage, set to rise to BGN 933, marking nearly a 20% increment from its current level. This move is anticipated to positively impact over 500,000 workers across the country.

Shalapatova emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the income of workers and pensioners. She highlighted the introduction of a voucher scheme offering free digital skills training on December 21, aiming to enhance the labor market situation. Additionally, the Ministry intervened in wage arrears amounting to over BGN 6 million and addressed 2,000 cases of individuals working without employment contracts.

Moreover, the Minister outlined upcoming pension increases, stating that as of July 1, 2024, pensions granted until the end of 2023 would see an 11% surge. This measure is projected to elevate the average pension to BGN 833, a significant rise from the current figure.

Shalapatova also detailed the Ministry's initiatives concerning energy assistance and support for heating bills, benefitting hundreds of thousands of families. The Ministry has actively addressed challenges posed by natural disasters throughout the year while focusing on planning early childhood development policies.

Additionally, Shalapatova highlighted progress in moving children out of old-style care homes, expressing her commitment to this cause over the last 30 years.