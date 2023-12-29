Traffic Flow Altered: New Year’s Road Changes on Bulgaria’s Hemus Highway

Amid the anticipated surge in holiday travel, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced specific traffic alterations for the Hemus Highway on December 29 and 30, aiming to streamline movement and accommodate repair works.

On December 29, between 12:00 and 20:00, and on December 30 from 8:00 to 14:00, a temporary halt will affect heavy goods vehicles exceeding 12 tonnes, travelling toward Varna between the 30th and 47th kilometers of the Hemus Highway. This pause facilitates essential repair works at the "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels, aligning with the expected holiday traffic peak.

For rerouted heavy vehicles, a designated detour will redirect traffic via the "Vitinska Reka" road link to ensure a smooth flow along alternative routes, potentially including limitations on sections from the Pravets road junction to Osikovska Lakavitsa, if required due to weather or congestion.

Furthermore, on January 1, 2024, restrictions from 11:00 to 20:00 will be imposed on vehicles travelling from Sofia to Varna within the "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Hanove" tunnel areas. This measure aims to allocate two lanes for travelers heading from Varna to Sofia on the holiday's concluding day.

Motorists heading to Botevgrad and Varna will navigate detour routes, ensuring steady traffic flow through designated road links. The RIA emphasizes the need for preparedness for winter driving conditions, urging drivers to prioritize safety, adhere to traffic regulations, and avoid risky maneuvers.

As travelers prepare for the New Year's exodus, RIA’s temporary traffic adjustments aim to facilitate smoother travel experiences while ensuring safety and efficiency on the road.