Weather In Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Moderate Winds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 29, 2023, Friday // 08:12
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Moderate Winds Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Bulgaria is set to experience mostly sunny conditions on December 29, with gentle westerly winds sweeping through various regions. The Danubian Plain and eastern Bulgaria will witness these breezes, while the southwest anticipates near-calm conditions. Expect temperatures ranging from 11°C to 16°C across most areas, slightly cooler at 12°C in Sofia.

Along the coastline, sunny skies prevail with light to moderate southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 14°C, while sea water temperatures hover between 8°C to 10°C. Anticipate gentle waves measuring between 1 to 2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, a mostly sunny day awaits with moderate westerly winds. Temperatures will be around 14°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Get ready for a pleasant day with clear skies and moderate temperatures across Bulgaria on December 29.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria