PM: No Extra Demands for Bulgaria's Schengen Admission

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov affirmed that no additional prerequisites have been stipulated for Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area from March via air and sea routes. This statement followed a crucial meeting with key political figures, including GERB leader Boyko Borissov, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, centered around the nation's impending Schengen integration.

Boyko Borissov, also the chair of the foreign affairs committee, emphasized that Bulgaria's progress into Schengen is an outcome of effective parliamentary collaboration. He noted, "Without the functioning parliament, achieving Schengen status or establishing a caretaker government would have been impossible." This sentiment resonated with Stanislav Anastasov from DPS, who pledged to continue efforts ensuring Bulgaria's comprehensive EU and NATO membership.

Responding to queries about additional Vienna-imposed conditions, Prime Minister Denkov pointed out Austria's two-phase entry into Schengen. He emphasized ongoing discussions focusing on formulating decisions concerning land borders. Denkov expressed confidence in maintaining the existing negotiation stance, adding, "Any shift from Austria's current stance would divert us into a wholly different discourse, which I don't anticipate."

Moreover, Denkov underscored the challenges faced by countries within the free movement area, such as Austria and Germany, citing heightened border control due to migrant pressures. He suggested that Bulgaria's border might follow suit when other European countries take similar actions.

The meeting concluded with an assurance from Bulgarian leaders that efforts towards comprehensive European integration, including Schengen accession, will persist.