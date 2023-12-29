Austria: Negotiations With Bulgaria And Romania For Schengen Continue
In response to Bulgaria and Romania's reactions regarding their impending partial entry into the Schengen area, Austria's Ministry of the Interior has issued a statement affirming that negotiations regarding 'air Schengen' with Sofia and Bucharest are ongoing.
The statement, quoted by the "France Presse" agency, refrains from confirming reports of a political agreement being finalized. It explicitly mentions the absence of ongoing negotiations concerning the opening of land Schengen borders for both Balkan nations.
Austria's Interior Ministry emphasizes the need to reinforce checks at the EU's external borders. It also presses Bulgaria and Romania to consider admitting asylum seekers, particularly from countries like Afghanistan and Syria, onto their territories.
