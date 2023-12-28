Latvia to Deport Over 1,200 Russian Citizens

Latvia has declared its intention to forcibly deport over 1,200 Russian citizens who have reportedly failed to formalize their legal status in the Baltic country. This decision, announced via the national radio of Latvia and reported by TASS, comes as a consequence of these individuals not having applied for any form of residence permit in the country by November 30.

According to the announcement, these individuals were holders of permanent residence permits in Latvia, the validity of which expired in September. In order to continue residing in the country legally, they were required to pursue EU permanent resident status, which necessitates demonstrating a basic understanding of the Latvian language and possessing sufficient financial means to sustain themselves in Latvia.

The individuals affected by this directive were required to have their residency status updated to align with the legal requirements stipulated by Latvia. Failure to comply has led to the decision for their deportation from the Baltic Republic.