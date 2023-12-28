Nurgyul Salimova Misses World Chess Medal by Half a Point

Nurgyul Salimova, representing Bulgaria, clinched the fourth position at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This three-day event showcased Salimova's prowess as she garnered 8 points out of 11 in an intense battle of wits.

The Bulgarian kicked off as the frontrunner on day one, maintaining a strong position. Her performance on the second day comprised two wins and two losses. The final stretch today saw her secure two crucial points, including a draw with Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina and a vital win over China's Lu Miaoyi. The last game ended in a draw against another Chinese player, Zhai Mo.

Despite her valiant efforts, Salimova narrowly missed the podium, trailing behind the medalists—Russia's Anastasia Bodnaruk, India's Koneru Humpy, and Lei Tingjie from China—who accumulated 8.5 points each.

The championship will culminate in a playoff match between Bodnaruk and Koneru to determine the ultimate winner.

Among the Bulgarian contenders, Antoaneta Stefanova closely followed Salimova, securing the 29th position with 6.5 points. Gergana Peycheva and Nadia Toncheva secured the 45th and 52nd spots, respectively.

Next up in the chess arena is the World Blitz Championship scheduled for December 29 and 30 (Friday and Saturday), promising another round of intense strategic battles.