Schengen Progress: Bulgaria Targets 2024 Land Accession, Sets Air and Sea Entry for March

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed Bulgaria's ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession during a detailed briefing, shedding light on the status of discussions regarding the inclusion of land borders, confirming the absence of specified timelines in negotiations with key partners.

Denkov clarified that no concrete date has been established for Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, neither through negotiations with Austria and Romania nor within discussions with the European Commission. While Austria has committed to engaging in talks about Bulgaria and Romania's full membership, the exact schedule remains elusive.

Emphasizing a unified approach, the Prime Minister dismissed any considerations of separating Bulgaria and Romania in the accession process. He highlighted Austria's assistance amid migration challenges, stating their request to the European Commission for support in managing border security, aligning interests with Bulgaria's.

Discussing legislative reforms, Denkov underscored recent laws passed by Bulgaria's National Assembly. These laws played a critical role in meeting the expectations of the Netherlands and the European Commission, ultimately leading to the lifting of the Dutch veto. He reiterated the importance of confidentiality in negotiations and acknowledged the instrumental roles played by Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel and Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov.

In her remarks, Gabriel expressed optimism for the upcoming year. She disclosed plans to lift air and sea border controls by March-end, followed by subsequent phases involving land borders. Despite recognizing the intricacies of ongoing negotiations, she remained hopeful for a favorable resolution by year-end, stressing relentless efforts in collaboration with Austria, Romania, and the European Commission.

Stoyanov emphasized the Interior Ministry's consistent dedication to Bulgaria's Schengen membership despite challenges. He commended efforts from various institutions contributing to Bulgaria's journey towards full Schengen inclusion.

As negotiations persist, Bulgaria maintains its commitment to navigate the complexities of Schengen accession, ensuring comprehensive border control measures and compliance with legal requirements.