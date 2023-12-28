Day 673 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Payment of Pensions and Salaries might be Delayed if Western Aid is Not Approved

Day 673 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine 's air defense has shot down seven out of a total of eight drones launched last night by Russia against Ukraine

Ukraine may delay payment of pensions and salaries if Western aid is not approved

New 54th package of weapons and equipment from the US to Ukraine

US suggests G7 explore ways to seize 300 billion dollars worth of Russian assets

Putin's opponent is creating her own party

The Moldovan president said that Putin must be stopped in his war in Ukraine



Ukraine's air defense has shot down seven out of a total of eight drones launched last night by Russia against Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense has shot down seven out of a total of eight Shahed drones launched last night by Russia, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine said in a statement today, quoted by Reuters.

The drones were shot down in three central and southern regions of the country, the statement on "Telegram" also states.

It is not yet clear whether the drone, which was not shot down, reached its target.

Russia's defense ministry also said it had thwarted a drone attack on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula last night.

So far, Ukrainian authorities have not responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

Ukraine may delay payment of pensions and salaries if Western aid is not approved

Ukraine's government faces the prospect of delaying the payment of pensions and salaries to civil servants if key Western financial aid is not approved soon, Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told the Financial Times.

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Kyiv has been funneling all its revenue into defense and relying on foreign support to cover everything from pensions to welfare payments.

Key financial packages, including 50 billion euros ($55.54 billion) from the European Union, have been blocked in Brussels and Washington. "The support of partners is extremely important," Svyrydenko told the newspaper. "And we need it urgently."

The deputy prime minister explained that the delay in payments could affect 500,000 civil servants, 1.4 million teachers and 10 million pensioners.

Authorities in Kyiv are hoping for an immediate injection from abroad of 18.5 billion euros and more than $8 billion to help cover the next annual budget deficit of $43 billion.

Svyrydenko told the Financial Times he hoped the EU funding would be approved in February and received in March 2024.

New 54th package of weapons and equipment from the US to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced that it is providing a new tranche of arms and equipment to Ukraine worth 250 million dollars.

It's the 54th consecutive aid package and could be the last unless Congress votes on Biden's requested 61 billion dollars in new aid, which so far faces Republican resistance. Conservatives in Congress want to strike a hard-fought deal with Democrats to pledge their support in exchange for strict border and immigration restrictions.

The new aid package includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional munitions for the HIMARS rocket launcher systems, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and small arms. In a statement, the US Department of Defense said the aid would support: "Ukraine's most urgent needs for its forces to protect its sovereignty and independence."

Since the Russian invasion last February, Congress has approved more than 110 billion in aid to Kyiv, but no additional funds have been voted on since Republicans took control of Congress.

The Ukrainian government has warned it may have to delay wages and pensions if it does not receive foreign aid.

US suggests G7 explore ways to seize 300 billion dollars worth of Russian assets

The United States has proposed working groups from the G-7 countries to study ways to confiscate frozen Russian assets worth 300 billion dollars, reported the British publication "Financial Times".

According to the report, the US, backed by Britain, Japan and Canada, has proposed to begin preparatory work so as to prepare options for G7 leaders to consider at a possible meeting around February 24. The allies are rushing to agree on a plan ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the publication notes.

Although no decisions have been made and the issue continues to be hotly debated in European capitals, the acceleration of work to confiscate Moscow's assets in favor of Ukraine underscores its growing importance to the West. According to sources briefed on the talks, the topic was discussed this month by both G7 finance ministers and their deputies, touching on how to develop such a policy and assess its risks. The three working groups proposed by Washington will examine the legal issues surrounding confiscation, the method of implementing such a policy and reducing risks, and options for how best to direct support to Ukraine.

Germany, France, Italy and the EU have expressed some reservations and stressed the need to carefully assess the legality of confiscating Moscow's assets before decisions are made. Several European ministers stressed the need to maintain a high level of secrecy in the work. Various options are being considered in Western capitals, ranging from outright confiscation and spending of the assets of the Russian central bank to using the proceeds of the frozen assets or using them as collateral for loans.

So far, the EU has refrained from confiscating Russian assets themselves, instead exploring ways to cut profits generated by financial institutions such as Euroclear, which holds 191 billion euros worth of state assets.

Washington has so far not publicly supported seizing Russian assets, but this year the US circulated a private G7 discussion paper suggesting that confiscating Moscow's frozen assets would be legal as a "countermeasure to make Russia to end its aggression".

Europe, where most of the assets are located, is much more cautious, fearing the possible consequences for financial stability, as well as retaliatory actions from Russia, notes the Financial Times.

Putin's opponent is creating her own party

Russian journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who wanted to run in next March's presidential election but was dropped from the race, announced today that she wants to create her own party to unite all those who support peace, freedom and democracy, AFP reported.

Duntsova, a former municipal councilor in a small Russian provincial town, was unknown to the general public until recently, but since announcing her intention to run for the presidency, her name has been making headlines. On her website, she presents herself as a journalist and lawyer.

The Russian Central Electoral Commission refused to validate her candidacy for the presidential post because, the commission said, errors were made in the documentation presented by Duntsova to register for the election. She appealed that decision, but earlier today the Supreme Court of Russia upheld the CEC's decision.

A candidate opposed to the Kremlin has virtually no chance of getting permission from the authorities to compete with Putin in the battle for the presidency, the agency notes.

Duntsova presents herself as the embodiment of the alternative to the Russian authorities. She also spoke out against Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Today, following the Supreme Court ruling, Duntsova said she refused to abandon the struggle and said she was creating a political party.

"We must act so that our voice is heard," she said, and expressed hope that Russians would thus gain the right to live without fear, speak freely and have faith in the future.

"This will be a party of all those who support peace, freedom and democracy," said Duntsova.

Even if Duntsova succeeds in creating her own party, it will not change anything in the race for the presidency. And the creation of the party itself will not be easy, notes France Press.

Today, however, Duntsova did not mention anything about the presidential vote, but only stated her ambitions to organize a constituent congress of her party in March next year, before nominating candidates for the local elections in September.

The Moldovan president said that Putin must be stopped in his war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war in Ukraine, otherwise all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu said in an interview published yesterday, quoted by Reuters.

Sandu has long condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has identified the Kremlin as the biggest threat to her country, which sits between Ukraine and EU member Romania. However, Russia accuses the Moldovan president of spoiling good bilateral relations and instilling Russophobia.

"You have to understand that Putin will not stop if he is not stopped," Sandu told Romanian media.

"And if it is not stopped, the price will be much higher for all of us. Ukraine is the one that sacrifices the most," the Romanian president said, adding that it is in everyone's interest, "not only Ukraine and Moldova", Kyiv to continue receiving aid. However, Sandu did not specifically mention the procedural delays in US and EU funding.

"Furthermore, I rely and believe in the solidarity of the world's democracies, and I hope that Ukraine will continue to receive all the help it needs," the Moldovan president said in the interview.

According to her, Moldova is helping as much as it can, training engineers and sheltering 80,000 Ukrainian refugees, half of whom are children.

This month, the EU decided to open accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine, a lengthy process that requires candidate countries to change their laws and meet European standards.

Sandu said this week she would seek a second term in next year's election and asked parliament, controlled by lawmakers from her Action and Solidarity Party, to hold a referendum to approve her policies.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg