Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Confirmed by Prime Minister: Air and Sea Borders Open in 2024

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced Bulgaria's significant milestone in entering the Schengen area during the government's year-end meeting. Denkov's statement followed Romania's Prime Minister's declaration that both Bulgaria and Romania would join Schengen via air and sea borders starting March 2024. The accord, a result of extensive negotiations, marks a breakthrough after years of stagnation in Schengen talks.

Denkov highlighted Austria's commitment to continue discussions concerning land borders, combining these negotiations with substantial European Commission aid to secure the EU's external borders against illegal migration from Turkey and Serbia. The achievement signifies a significant success for Bulgaria after a prolonged 12-year process in advancing Schengen entry.

Amid the festive season, Denkov extended greetings to the Bulgarian citizens, expressing hopes for a more prosperous 2024. The government's agenda, comprising 33 items, includes approving additional funds for the Ministry of Health in 2023 and updating annual estimates for EU funds.