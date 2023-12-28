Kim Jong Un Directs North Korean Military to Speed Up War Readiness

World | December 28, 2023, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Kim Jong Un Directs North Korean Military to Speed Up War Readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently issued orders to the country's military, emphasizing the need to expedite war preparations in response to what he perceives as increasingly hostile actions by the United States. The instruction came during a meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, where Kim Jong Un outlined tasks for the People's Army, munitions industry, nuclear weapons, and civil defense sectors, emphasizing the acceleration of readiness for potential conflict. This directive, reported by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), follows Kim Jong Un's portrayal of the 'military situation' on the Korean peninsula as 'extreme' due to what he deemed 'unprecedented' confrontations between North Korea and the US.

While specific details about these preparations were not detailed in the state news agency's report, tensions have been mounting. South Korea, Japan, and the United States have strengthened political and defense ties in response to North Korea's significant series of weapons tests. They have also initiated a system to share real-time data concerning North Korean missile launches. Moreover, the recent arrival of a US nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea and the joint drills involving long-range bombers alongside Seoul and Tokyo underscore heightened concerns.

Simultaneously, North Korea has made considerable advancements in its military capabilities. It recently succeeded in launching its first military spy satellite, overcame technical challenges with the Hwasong-18, its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and solidified its nuclear status in the country's constitution.

Diplomatic talks between North Korea and the US collapsed in 2019 following unsuccessful high-stakes summits aimed at negotiating sanctions relief against Pyongyang's nuclear program. The UN Security Council has imposed sanctions on North Korea since its inaugural nuclear test in 2006.

Amidst this escalation, North Korea's burgeoning relations with Moscow have attracted attention. Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia in September, which included visits to military bases and weapons factories, fueled speculations of potential military exchanges between the two countries. These speculations intensified amidst concerns that North Korea might provide Moscow with military technology in exchange for support in its conflict with Ukraine. As tensions rise and alliances shift, the global geopolitical landscape remains in a state of heightened alertness over North Korea's strategic maneuvers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, Kim Jong Un, military, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria