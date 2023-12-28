When Can We Use Fireworks In Sofia On New Year's Eve

Society | December 28, 2023, Thursday // 14:43
Bulgaria: When Can We Use Fireworks In Sofia On New Year's Eve @Pixabay

Sofia residents are granted a limited timeframe for pyrotechnic celebrations this New Year's Eve, as announced by the Municipal Council. The allowance for using pyrotechnic devices spans from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1. However, outside of this designated period, the use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited, with necessary permissions mandated by the regional mayor.

Georgi Georgiev, a municipal councilor, emphasized the need for caution and sensitivity during the festivities, especially concerning vulnerable groups and key establishments. He urged people to consider those with special needs, heart conditions, and heightened sensitivity. Georgiev highlighted the importance of avoiding damage to municipal property and residential areas, advocating for a harmonious celebration without jeopardizing safety.

The councilor addressed the ongoing legal disputes initiated by firework dealers against these regulations, affirming the standing prohibition despite legal challenges. As the legal battle continues, the ban remains in effect, underscoring the significance of celebrating the holidays with care and compassion.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, pyrotechnics, New Year
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria