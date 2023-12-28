When Can We Use Fireworks In Sofia On New Year's Eve

Sofia residents are granted a limited timeframe for pyrotechnic celebrations this New Year's Eve, as announced by the Municipal Council. The allowance for using pyrotechnic devices spans from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1. However, outside of this designated period, the use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited, with necessary permissions mandated by the regional mayor.

Georgi Georgiev, a municipal councilor, emphasized the need for caution and sensitivity during the festivities, especially concerning vulnerable groups and key establishments. He urged people to consider those with special needs, heart conditions, and heightened sensitivity. Georgiev highlighted the importance of avoiding damage to municipal property and residential areas, advocating for a harmonious celebration without jeopardizing safety.

The councilor addressed the ongoing legal disputes initiated by firework dealers against these regulations, affirming the standing prohibition despite legal challenges. As the legal battle continues, the ban remains in effect, underscoring the significance of celebrating the holidays with care and compassion.