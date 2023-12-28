Tragic Accident in Northwestern Turkey Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A devastating chain accident in the northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya resulted in a tragic toll this morning. According to reports from the Anatolian Agency, ten individuals lost their lives, while over 50 sustained injuries in the incident on the Northern Marmara highway toward Istanbul. The collision involved seven vehicles, including buses and a truck, with the reasons behind the accident still under investigation.

Reports from Turkish broadcaster NTV, cited by Reuters, indicated that thick fog and poor visibility were prevalent during the crash. Responders from various agencies, including the gendarmerie, firefighters, medical teams, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD), immediately rushed to the scene.

Governor Yashar Karadeniz confirmed preliminary casualties, citing 10 fatalities and 57 injuries, with some in critical condition. The governor mentioned that the chain reaction began after a car collided with a truck. Shockingly, some victims lost their lives after exiting their vehicles on the highway and being struck by passing cars.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on social media that 59 individuals were injured, with eight in critical condition. Efforts to clear the accident site and recover the vehicles involved are ongoing, resulting in the temporary halt of traffic towards Istanbul.

The Sakarya County Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed the appointment of three prosecutors to lead the investigation, with six drivers already detained. Additionally, an injured driver, currently receiving medical treatment, will face custody upon recovery.