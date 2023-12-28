Investigation Requested by Delyan Peevski Over Russia 1 TV Team Entry into Bulgaria
Delyan Peevski, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group chairman, has officially filed a report with the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the State Agency for National Security (SANS). His request seeks an investigation into how a Russia 1 TV team was permitted entry into Bulgaria, despite the network being on the EU's list of banned media outlets.
In a statement released by the DPS press center, Peevski expressed concern over the allowance of a media outlet banned within the EU and recognized as a platform for the Russian war machine to operate within Sofia. Peevski condemned this action as a direct challenge to the rule of law, European values, and the sanctions imposed on Russia. He highlighted Russia's declaration of Bulgaria as a hostile nation and cited an incident two months prior, where a Bulgarian National Radio correspondent was expelled from Russia.
