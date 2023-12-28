Storm Gerrit Brings Chaos: Flight Cancellations and Floods Across Europe

World » EU | December 28, 2023, Thursday // 10:25
Europe is grappling with transportation chaos and severe flooding attributed to the impact of Storm Gerrit. Parts of the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Germany have witnessed inundation as several rivers overflowed their banks.

The disruptive effects of Storm Gerrit extended to Great Britain, where wind gusts exceeding 130 km/h led to the cancellation of numerous flights. Rail and ferry transport also faced delays, contributing to widespread travel disruption. Forecasts predict a further deterioration in the situation today.

