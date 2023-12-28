COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 118 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 118, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

868 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.6 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 325 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new arrivals in medical facilities.

11 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,822 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,963 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 has been administered. A total of 4,724,308 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,668 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,333,453 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.