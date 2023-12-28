COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 118 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | December 28, 2023, Thursday // 10:11
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 118 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 118, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

868 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.6 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 325 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new arrivals in medical facilities.

11 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,822 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,963 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 has been administered. A total of 4,724,308 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,668 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,333,453 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria