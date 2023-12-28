Romania and Bulgaria Set to Enter Schengen by Air and Sea in 2024

Romania and Bulgaria are poised to enter the Schengen zone via air and sea borders in March 2024, as announced by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Quoting the BTA, the Ministry affirms that a political consensus was recently reached with Austria and Bulgaria, aiming to extend Schengen territories to include Romania and Bulgaria through air and sea access.

The agreement outlines a phased approach, commencing with air and sea borders, followed by negotiations for free movement and entry via land borders within the year, according to Romania's Ministry of Interior.

"The EU-agreed accession date for air and sea transport is March 31, 2024, with prospects for land borders in 2025," stated the newspaper "Adevărul," citing government sources.

This accord necessitates confirmation through a vote within two days by the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives. The newspaper clarifies that the agreement's realization as an official decision mandates unanimous consent from all EU member states, a process set to continue on December 28, 2023.

Further insights from the publication underscore EU leaders' agreements on asylum and migration system reforms. These include enhancing regulations for screening illegal migrants upon their arrival, streamlining biometric data, and refining asylum application procedures.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed enthusiasm via his official Facebook profile, marking the momentous development. "After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have a political agreement on this issue! From March next year, Romanians will enjoy the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea," Ciolacu wrote optimistically.