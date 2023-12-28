Bulgaria: Plastic Food Boxes' Prices Set to Rise in Supermarkets from January 1

Come January 1, 2024, a noticeable hike in the prices of plastic food boxes at supermarkets is expected. The cost will start at 25 cents per box, incrementally increasing by 5 cents yearly until it reaches a minimum of 45 cents by 2027.

Gabriela Rumenova, representing the online platform "We, the Users," highlighted these impending price shifts during the morning segment of "Bulgaria on Air" TV. Rumenova detailed that this rise stems from the incorporation of a European directive into Bulgarian legislation, aiming to curtail the use of environmentally damaging plastics. Although the directive proposes reusable alternatives, consumers often find these options unavailable.

"Despite the directive stipulating that all boxes should cost 20 cents as of this year, the question remains whether we genuinely aim to restrict harmful plastic use, given the obligation imposed on consumers to purchase these boxes," stated Rumenova. She referenced Italy, where a presidential decree enabled consumers to use their containers.

Rumenova also addressed the process of returning holiday gifts that recipients might not use.

"While gifts are tied to emotions, some opt to return or exchange them. For online purchases, returns are typically permitted within 14 days, with some stores offering extended periods," she explained.

Physical stores aren't mandated by law to accept returns, except where they've previously committed to doing so. In such cases, failing to honor their promise would be considered unfair practice.

Documentation proving the purchase from the specific retailer is essential for returns. Rumenova pondered the challenge of obtaining receipts from gift-givers and highlighted practices in Spain, where a non-price-specific payment document accompanies the gift, allowing returns or exchanges without disclosing the item's cost.