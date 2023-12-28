Weather In Bulgaria: Clear Skies In Most Places

Expect clear skies dominating Bulgaria's weather landscape on December 28, offering a sunny day ahead. The forecast indicates gentle southerly-southwesterly breezes across most regions.

Inland areas will experience lows between 0C and 5C, dipping slightly to around 1C in Sofia. Daytime temperatures will range from 10C to 15C, with Sofia staying around 10C.

On the Black Sea coast, anticipate a mostly sunny day with light to moderate southerly winds. Highs will hover between 11C and 13C, while the sea temperature remains between 9C and 11C, with sea waves at a height of 1 to 2 degrees Douglas.

Meanwhile, the mountainous regions promise a sunny day, with light to moderate westerly-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will be around 15C at 1,200 meters and approximately 7C at 2,000 meters.