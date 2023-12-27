Bulgaria: Confiscated Cars from Drunk Drivers Now Up for Sale

Society | December 27, 2023, Wednesday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Confiscated Cars from Drunk Drivers Now Up for Sale @Pixabay

In a recent turn of events, the sale of vehicles seized from individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has commenced. The Ministry of Interior reports a decline in such incidents following amendments to the Penal Code allowing vehicle confiscation from offenders.

These cars automatically become state property upon court ruling, granting the government the authority to determine their fate, be it selling them off or allocating them to various institutions. However, as per Tencho Tenev, former Traffic Police director, the likelihood of newer, more appealing vehicles hitting the auction block remains uncertain, potentially limiting public sales to older models.

This shift in policy marks a significant step in dealing with intoxicated driving incidents, influencing the availability of vehicles offered for public purchase.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drunk, driving, cars, traffic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria