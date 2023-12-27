Bulgaria: Confiscated Cars from Drunk Drivers Now Up for Sale

In a recent turn of events, the sale of vehicles seized from individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has commenced. The Ministry of Interior reports a decline in such incidents following amendments to the Penal Code allowing vehicle confiscation from offenders.

These cars automatically become state property upon court ruling, granting the government the authority to determine their fate, be it selling them off or allocating them to various institutions. However, as per Tencho Tenev, former Traffic Police director, the likelihood of newer, more appealing vehicles hitting the auction block remains uncertain, potentially limiting public sales to older models.

This shift in policy marks a significant step in dealing with intoxicated driving incidents, influencing the availability of vehicles offered for public purchase.