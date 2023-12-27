Defence Minister Tagarev: Bulgaria Examines Role in Red Sea Security

Bulgaria is deliberating the potential engagement in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden operation, as announced by Defence Minister Todor Tagarev during a recent media briefing. Tagarev underscored Bulgaria's susceptibility to regional developments, expressing interest in contributing to the efforts despite the nation not being considered a naval powerhouse. He emphasized the critical need to ensure robust shipping security against potential terrorist activities, affirming Bulgaria's willingness to collaborate in safeguarding commercial shipping within the affected areas.

Addressing the situation of Bulgarian sailors, Tagarev assured that they are safe and well, highlighting the Ministry's sustained and vigilant communication with them. Importantly, he mentioned an incident involving the Malta-flagged vessel, Ruen, owned by Bulgaria, which was boarded in the Indian Ocean. The Ruen, with its multinational crew of 18, had eight Bulgarian sailors among them. Additionally, another vessel named Galaxy Leader, also manned by Bulgarian crew members, was reportedly hijacked in the Red Sea.

Recent discussions led by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin involved multiple countries planning to conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, aiming to counter Yemen's Houthi rebels' recurring attacks on commercial shipping. Austin unveiled Operation Prosperity Guardian, a strategic multinational security initiative that intends to involve various countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

Minister Tagarev also underscored Bulgaria's plans to increase defense spending to over 2% of the country's GDP in the upcoming year. This planned allocation signifies a substantial commitment to enhancing national defense capabilities. The increased funding will notably focus on ongoing modernization projects, including the procurement of advanced 3D radar systems and bolstering missile and air defense systems. Tagarev highlighted other priorities such as the development of new infrastructure, the establishment of a divisional headquarters, and sustained investments in the Land Forces.

In addition to immediate enhancements, Minister Tagarev emphasized a strategic vision involving future investments in research and development to foster innovative solutions and strategic capacities within Bulgaria's defense sector. Alongside these strategic plans, Tagarev participated in a significant commemorative ceremony in Karlovo, marking the solemn 20th anniversary of the Kerbala attack, underlining the nation's commitment to historical remembrance and honoring its sacrifices.