Day 672 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Sends Its Newest Howitzers To The Front

Day 672 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Drone attack last night in Odesa, one dead

Russia is sending its latest howitzers to the front in Ukraine

77 sailors were on the landing ship "Novocherkassk", over 50 were injured and missing

Russia has warned Japan about the delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Russia 's Supreme Court has upheld a ban on an anti-war politician from running against Putin

Russia's oil exports to Europe fell to 4-5%



One person died in Odesa and two were injured after the night attack, Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced on Telegram.

"Debris from downed drones have fallen on a newly built apartment block in Odesa, which is not yet populated with people. A drone shot down in the air fell on cottages in a suburb of Odesa. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished," informed the governor of Odesa region.

According to his information, a 35-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Two people were injured - a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. "The victims have multiple wounds, are in medium serious condition and have been admitted to a medical facility, where they are receiving the necessary assistance," reported Oleg Kiper.

The main drone attack last night was against the Ukrainian Black Sea city. In Odesa and the region, 12 drones were shot down, the military of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported.

The Bulgarian community in Odesa Region is the third largest in number and numbers over 150,000 people according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. Nearly 60,000 Bulgarians live in the city of Odesa. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorodnist regions.

Russia will soon deploy its latest howitzers on the front in Ukraine, and not, as previously reported, on its border with Finland and Norway. This is specified by the "Reuters" agency. Artillery installations have a range of up to 70 kilometers, and the rate of fire can exceed 10 shells per minute.

The tests of the new "Koalitsiya-SV" self-propelled artillery installations have been completed and their mass production has already begun, said the CEO of "Rostech" Sergey Chemezov in an interview with RIA Novosti. The first pilot batch will be delivered to the Army this week.

Artillery installations have a firing range of up to 70 kilometers, their guns are of the A288 series with 152 mm shells, and the rate of fire can reach over 10 shells per minute. Target selection, aiming and guidance are automated, the agency said.

Last night, Russia launched nearly 50 drones at Ukraine. One person died in Odesa and two were injured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no matter how much aid the EU gives to Ukraine, it will not change the outcome of the conflict. The comment was on the occasion of what was written by the "Financial Times" that Brussels was preparing a backup plan for 22 billion aid to bypass Hungary, which is opposed to sending new aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine has admitted that its forces have withdrawn from Marinka

Just a day, after Russia announced it had taken control of Marinka, a small town in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's Chief of General Staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi, admitted that Ukrainian troops had largely withdrawn from the town, DPA reported.

A day earlier, a military spokesman in Kyiv denied this.

Zaluzhnyi told journalists in Kyiv today that new defense lines were being prepared outside the town, which is half-ruined and abandoned by its inhabitants but retains its strategic importance.

Marinka is located about 30 km southwest of Russian-controlled Donetsk.

Zaluzhnyi also said Russian forces could capture Avdiivka, north of Donetsk, in "two to three months". The general added that the defense of the city would continue as long as possible.

The Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive earlier this year, but it backfired and now the fiercest fighting is taking place on the fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine, DPA said.

On the night of the attack on the Russian large amphibious ship "Novocherkassk" in the port of occupied Feodosia in Crimea, there were 77 sailors on board, Russian and Ukrainian media reported, citing an independent Russian news channel on "Telegram". This was reported by "Dnevnik".

At least 19 Russian sailors were injured (hours later the number was changed to 23) and 33 were missing after the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Novocherkassk, reported the Astra publication of independent Russian journalists on its Telegram channel, followed by over 155 thousand people.

According to Kyiv, "Novocherkassk" has been destroyed. According to Moscow, the Ukrainian attack damaged the ship of its Black Sea fleet. The claim that during the attack on the ship "Novocherkassk," there were sailors, was reported earlier by another Russian media - "Agenstvo", writes "Ukrainska Pravda".

The pro-Russian "governor" of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, earlier reported one civilian killed and four wounded as a result of the attack on the port.

Explosions rocked Feodosia in occupied Crimea around 3 a.m. on December 26. Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine's air force, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had blown up the large Russian amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk, which was believed to be carrying Iranian munitions. A fire broke out in the port. Later it became clear that "Novocherkassk" was destroyed by cruise missiles fired by tactical aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. Astra also reports that the remains of the long-range Storm Shadow cruise missile were found at the site.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the Novocherkassk was damaged in Feodosia overnight "while repelling an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces using air-launched cruise missiles."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "during the air combat, two Ukrainian Su-24 fighter jets, which were firing missiles, were destroyed by air defense systems." The Ukrainian Air Force denied this.

Possible actions by Japan to supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine will have "the most serious consequences" for relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today, quoted by Reuters.

The agency reminds that relations between Tokyo and Moscow have deteriorated sharply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

"It is not excluded that in the process of the transfer (from Japan to the USA) of the Patriot systems, the already worked out scheme will be activated and this equipment will end up in Ukraine. Such Japanese actions will be perceived by us as unequivocally hostile and will cause the most - serious consequences for Japan in the context of our bilateral relations," Zakharova said, quoted by TASS, regarding Tokyo's decision to allow the transfer of air defense systems to Washington.

The US welcomed Japan's decision to hand over Patriot systems.

Zakharova also said that South Korea should not be surprised if Moscow retaliates after Seoul's decision to extend the sanctions list for goods that cannot be exported from the East Asian country to Russia without special permission. South Korea announced this week that it will add more than 600 types of goods that could possibly be used for military purposes to its watch list for Russia.

Russia's Supreme Court has upheld the Central Election Commission's decision to ban former television journalist Ekaterina Duntsova, who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine, from running in the March presidential election, the candidate herself said today, Reuters reported.

The CEC members unanimously voted to reject Duntsova's candidacy, citing "numerous violations" in the documents she submitted in support of her candidacy.

In today's Telegram post, Duntsova confirmed that her appeal against the CEC's decision was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Half of Russian exports of oil and oil products for 2023 went to China, and 40 percent - to India, Russian news agencies wrote, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is responsible for the energy sector. This is reported by BNR.

The European share in Russian crude oil exports has fallen from 40-45 percent to 4-5 percent, Novak also said in his speech.

A few days ago, it became clear that the sanctions against Russia because of the war in Ukraine are still working, despite some skeptical opinions on the matter. Revenues from gas exports have decreased threefold because of Europe's refusal to buy this resource from Russia.

"Gazprom" fails to realize its intentions to replace the European market with the Chinese one.

Beijing never signed the contract with Gazprom because, according to Chinese media, China already buys Russian gas twice as cheaply as Turkey and Europe.

Gazprom's losses due to reduced exports, increased taxes and the need to invest in Russia's gasification program are expected to be another 1 trillion rubles by 2025.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed