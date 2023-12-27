Bulgarian Chess Stars Shine Bright in World Rapid and Blitz Championship Opener

Bulgarian chess talents made a strong opening statement at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Ivan Cheparinov and Nurgyul Salimova take an early lead in the men's and women's rankings, showcasing exceptional performances on day one.

In the men's tournament, Cheparinov's stellar play positions him among the top contenders. Alongside world-renowned players like Magnus Carlsen, Yu Yangyi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Arjun Erigaisi, Cheparinov stands strong with 4.5 points, displaying remarkable skill and strategy.

The Bulgarian maestro initiated the competition with three consecutive wins, marking victories against formidable opponents. Despite a draw in the fourth round, Cheparinov bounced back in the fifth round with a triumphant performance against Hungarian grandmaster Richard Rapport.

Meanwhile, in the women's division, 20-year-old Salimova's flawless run has placed her at the pinnacle of the leaderboard. With four wins out of four games, she commands the top spot with exceptional prowess. Her upcoming clash against China's Zhu Jiner in the fifth round is highly anticipated and could further solidify her impressive standing.

Salimova's journey to the top was highlighted by victories over multiple opponents, showcasing her remarkable skill and determination.

Additionally, former world champion Antoaneta Stefanova holds a commendable position in the provisional standings. However, other Bulgarian contenders Nadya Toncheva and Gergana Peycheva are striving to climb higher in the rankings.

Both the men's and women's tournaments promise thrilling action ahead, with the men competing in 13 rounds and the women in 11 rounds. With considerable prize money at stake, the championship is poised for intense battles in the days to come.