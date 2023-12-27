Unrelenting Attacks On Gaza, Over 240 Reported Dead In A Day
At least 241 victims of military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-controlled local health authorities.
Israel's army chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, said the war against Hamas would continue "for many more months." Just yesterday, Israel hit over 100 targets. Loud explosions echoed in the Gaza Strip this morning as well.
And in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources reported six Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone strike overnight.
Israeli and Arab media reported that Egypt had proposed a cease-fire plan that would also include the phased release of all Israeli hostages, as well as an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. So far, both Israel and Hamas have rejected calls for a truce.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 672 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Sends Its Newest Howitzers To The Front
- » US Shot Down 12 Houthi Attack Drones And 5 Missiles In The Red Sea
- » Day 671 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Landing Ship Destroyed By Ukrainian Missiles
- » US Military Strikes Kataib Hezbollah Bases in Iraq in Response to Attacks
- » Netanyahu: ‘We Will Not Stop! We Are Intensifying The Fighting In The Coming Days’
- » Day 670 of the Invasion of Ukraine: ‘The Darkness Will Lose’ - Ukraine Celebrates Christmas Separately From Russia