Unrelenting Attacks On Gaza, Over 240 Reported Dead In A Day

World | December 27, 2023, Wednesday // 11:30
Unrelenting Attacks On Gaza, Over 240 Reported Dead In A Day

At least 241 victims of military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-controlled local health authorities.

Israel's army chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, said the war against Hamas would continue "for many more months." Just yesterday, Israel hit over 100 targets. Loud explosions echoed in the Gaza Strip this morning as well.

And in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources reported six Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone strike overnight.

Israeli and Arab media reported that Egypt had proposed a cease-fire plan that would also include the phased release of all Israeli hostages, as well as an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. So far, both Israel and Hamas have rejected calls for a truce.

