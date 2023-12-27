COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 99 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 99, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

729 tests were done. 1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 355 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions.

8 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,289,811 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,858 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 8 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,724,308 vaccines were administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,666 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,333,335 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.