St. Stephen's Day In Bulgaria: Celebrating Faith And Name Days

Today marks the commemoration of St. Stephen, the First Martyr, within the Orthodox Church. Known as the third day of the Nativity of Christ, this occasion pays homage to the revered figure who sacrificed his life for his faith in the 37th year.

In Bulgaria's folk calendar, this day is celebrated as Stefanovden, a name day for over 230,000 Bulgarians.

St. Stephen, an archdeacon chosen by the apostles to oversee the early Christian community in Jerusalem, faced adversity defending his beliefs against Jewish leaders. His steadfastness led to his stoning outside the city, where his final words echoed forgiveness: "Lord, do not impute this sin to them."

Metropolitan Grigory of Vratsa reflected on St. Stephen's significance, praising him as the first martyr and a revered saint globally. He emphasized seeking St. Stephen's intercession before God.

Reflecting on the Acts of the Apostles, St. Stephen's unwavering faith and wisdom prevailed despite opposition. False accusations against him led to his trial, where witnesses misrepresented his words, eventually leading to his martyrdom.

Additionally, St. Stephen's Day is marked by people who have a name day, including Stephan, Stephanie, Ventsislav and Ventsislava, deriving from the Greek word "stephanos," signifying a wreath.