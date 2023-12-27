Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny Spells Across The Country

As the week progresses, Bulgaria anticipates mostly sunny weather on Wednesday. The day is expected to start with a range of temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, dipping to around 3°C in Sofia. Winds are predicted to pick up, with the Danube Plain and western parts of the Upper Thracian Plain experiencing moderate to strong gusts. Afternoon highs are projected to reach between 12°C and 17°C, hovering around 12°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, a predominantly sunny outlook awaits, accompanied by a moderate northwesterly breeze that will ease in the afternoon. Temperatures along the coast are anticipated to range between 14°C and 16°C. The sea's water temperature is expected to be between 9°C and 11°C, with sea waves measuring around 1-2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, the forecast indicates mostly sunny skies but with a strong northwesterly wind. Temperatures will reach approximately 9°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and around 3°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, Bulgaria can expect continued mostly sunny conditions, with lows ranging between 0°C and 5°C and highs spanning from 10°C to 15°C.