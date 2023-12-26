Day 671 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Landing Ship Destroyed By Ukrainian Missiles

Day 671 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine destroyed the Russian landing ship " Novocherkassk ”

Ukraine said it shot down 13 Russian drones that night

Putin critic Alexei Navalny found in Siberian penal colony 2 weeks after disappearance

Lukashenko said today that Russia has completed the supply of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus



Ukraine's air force said it destroyed a Russian warship in the Black Sea believed to be carrying Iranian combat drones used by Moscow in its conflict with Kyiv, AFP and DPA reported.

"The large amphibious ship Novocherkassk was destroyed by Air Force pilots," the Ukrainian forces reported on Telegram. "It is said to have been carrying Shaheds - Iranian kamikaze drones widely used by Russia against Ukraine," the same source added.

The armed forces did not specify the location of the strike, but the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, General Mykola Oleschuk, published a video showing an explosion at the Russian naval base Feodosia, located on the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, AFP noted, quoted by BTA.

In addition, Oleschuk expressed gratitude to "the pilots and everyone involved for the wonderful work" and urged the Russians to leave Crimea "before it is too late", DPA noted.

Later, Russia officially announced that its amphibious assault ship "Novocherkask" was struck by Ukraine in the Black Sea today, Reuters reported. Moscow also reported one person killed and two wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the port city of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Interfax news agency, informed that the Ukrainian attack was with cruise missiles launched from an aircraft.

The information about the victims belongs to the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

"An enemy attack has taken place in the Feodosia area. The port area has been cordoned off," he wrote on the Telegram app, assuring that the explosions had stopped and "the fire has been brought under control." He did not specify data on the damage, but emphasized that it was necessary to "evacuate the residents of several houses".

As a result of the fire, however, traffic in Feodosia was blocked, according to Reuters. The departing trains were diverted from the central railway station of Feodosia to another local station - Aivazovska.

Vladimir Putin was briefed on the Ukrainian attack on Feodosia and the damage suffered by the amphibious assault ship "Novocherkassk" by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Interfax news agency reported at noon, citing the Kremlin.

Ukraine frequently carries out strikes in Crimea, targeting Russian military facilities in particular. In April 2022, the cruiser "Moskva", flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was sunk, AFP recalls.

The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that their landing ship was "damaged." They write that it allegedly repelled a strike of the AFU's air guided missiles. And even shot down Ukrainian airplanes.



Meanwhile, Gauleiter… pic.twitter.com/diWTyMr3wT — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 26, 2023

Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense shot down 13 of the 19 drones launched by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory last night, Reuters reported. The agency referred to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Earlier this morning, the Ukrainian military announced that the large Russian amphibious assault ship "Novocherkassk" had also been destroyed.

According to the information, Kyiv believes that the military vessel was carrying Iranian drones. "On December 26, around 2:30 a.m. (Bulgarian time as well), the tactical aviation of our Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship ‘Novocherkassk’ of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Feodosia region," says in an official post of the Ukrainian Air Force on the Telegram application.

Undoubtedly, Russia “shut down” hundreds of F16th defending Novocherkassk…



… the landing ship sustained “minor damage” etc.



And the warship missing in this photo is a figment of your imagination #RussiaIsCollapsing https://t.co/kjqUoe0QoQ pic.twitter.com/XqUMJ5CPK5 — Andrew Chakhoyan ???????? (@ChakhoyanAndrew) December 26, 2023

After two weeks of continued search, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been found at a penal colony in Siberia, Russia, according to his team, reported CNN.

"We have found Alexey," his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said in a statement on X. "He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District."

She further said that Navalny's lawyer had visited him earlier on Monday and that the jailed activist was "doing well."

According to Navalny's lawyers, they lost contact with him on December 11. Until then, he was imprisoned in a penal colony about 150 miles east of Moscow, as reported by CNN.

Navalny had "never been hidden for so long," his team said after he missed two scheduled court hearings last week.

Meanwhile, they also warned that he had been in poor health before his disappearance after being "deprived of food" and "kept in a punishment cell without ventilation."

Moreover, his disappearance has been linked to President Vladimir Putin's announcement to run again in the elections scheduled in 2024, which had further sparked concerns for his well-being and safety, reported CNN.

Director of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said that the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp where Navalny is now being held, known as "Polar Wolf," is "one of the northernmost and most remote colonies."

"The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems," Zhdanov wrote on X.

He further said that Navalny's lawyer had not been allowed into the penal colony "right away."

"It seems that the colony was prepared for his arrival in advance. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev, was there in April, and perhaps it was then that they decided to transfer Alexey there," he added.

Navalny had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in August after being found guilty of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities and numerous other crimes.

He was already serving 11 and a half years in a maximum security facility on fraud and other charges that he denies, according to CNN.

However, his supporters claimed that his arrest and incarceration were a politically motivated attempt to stifle his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, Navalny has been one of the most serious threats to Putin's legitimacy during his rule.

He used his blog and social media to expose alleged corruption in the Kremlin as well as Russian business and organized anti-government street protests.

The dissident was taken from Russia to Germany in 2020 after he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny had to be airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk and arrived comatose at a hospital in Berlin.

Navalny was immediately incarcerated upon his return to Russia in January 2021 on charges of violating the terms of his probation related to a fraud case brought against him in 2013, which he also dismissed as politically motivated, CNN reported.

He has also campaigned from prison against Russia's war against Ukraine and has even attempted to mobilize public opposition to the war.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said today that Russia has ended the supply of tactical nuclear weapons to his country, a move that has raised strong concerns in neighboring Poland and other countries in the region, the Associated Press reported.

At a meeting of the Moscow-led Eurasian Union economic bloc in St. Petersburg, Lukashenko said the deliveries ended in October, but gave no details on how many weapons were sent or where they were located.

Tactical nuclear weapons, which are intended for use on the battlefield, have a short range and low yield compared to the much more powerful nuclear warheads mounted on long-range missiles. Russia has said it will retain control over the nuclear weapons it sends to Belarus.

Lukashenko said the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in his country was aimed at deterring aggression by NATO member Poland. Poland provides neighboring Ukraine with military, humanitarian and political support in its fight against Russian invasion and participates in international sanctions against Russia and Belarus, AP notes.

