Azerbaijan Open to Potential Acquisition of Lukoil Neftohim Burgas

Business » ENERGY | December 26, 2023, Tuesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Azerbaijan Open to Potential Acquisition of Lukoil Neftohim Burgas

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, conveyed in an interview with "Euronews Bulgaria" that Azerbaijan remains receptive to considering the acquisition of Bulgaria's Lukoil Neftohim Burgas oil refinery. However, as of now, there has been no concrete proposal put forth for consideration, as stated by the Ambassador. His remarks have been echoed in various media outlets in Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ukraine in recent days.

Despite the establishment of an office by the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR in Sofia earlier this year, Ambassador Huseynov emphasized the necessity for a specific proposal from Sofia, detailing terms and conditions, for earnest consideration by SOKAR and the Azerbaijani state.

The context of this prospective acquisition stems from Bulgaria's decision to gradually limit Russian oil imports. This legislative move by the Bulgarian parliament aims to reduce Russian crude utilization in the Lukoil refinery to 80% by the close of 2023, followed by a complete cessation in October 2024. Additionally, Bulgaria has imposed a 60% tax on profits for the Burgas refinery, offering a reduction to 15% post-asset sale.

Finance Minister Asen Vassilev had previously disclosed Lukoil Neftohim's intent to sell its largest Southeast European refinery situated in Burgas. Notably, the refinery necessitates an investment of 500 million euros for modernization, particularly to process lighter non-Russian oil varieties.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: azerbaijan, Lukoil, oil, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria