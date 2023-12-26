COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 82 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Eighty-two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Christmas Day, according to data published on the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected using 501 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 16.367%.

There were no deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of dead since the beginning of the pandemic remained 38,665. Seven were cured in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases reached 4,768. Of these, 359 were hospitalized, including 31 - in intensive care units.

13 new patients were admitted to hospitals, and 84.62% of them were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, only one dose of the available vaccines against the coronavirus was administered, bringing the number since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,724,300. There are 2,077,996 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 1,007,001 received a booster dose, and 134 431 - and a second booster.