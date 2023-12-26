Bulgarian Christmas Charity Campaign Raises Over 2.5 Million Leva

The recent charity show held at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre as part of the Bulgarian Christmas initiative amassed a remarkable donation exceeding BGN 2,550,000, announced by the President's Press Secretariat.

Under the auspices of President Rumen Radev, the 21st edition of Bulgarian Christmas focuses on bolstering pediatric surgery. The campaign, initiated by President Radev in Burgas at the end of November, witnessed a significant response, with around 250,000 donation text messages and voice calls made to contribute through designated channels. Currently, the initiative's bank account holds BGN 2,270,000, while an additional BGN 30,000 was contributed via the ePay.bg system.

The charity event hosted esteemed figures including President Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, state representatives, diplomats, donors, campaign ambassadors, medical professionals, and children benefiting from the Bulgarian Christmas support. Notable Bulgarian musicians lent their support by participating in the concert, uniting to aid children in need through this meaningful initiative.