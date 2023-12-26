Bulgarian Christmas Charity Campaign Raises Over 2.5 Million Leva

Society | December 26, 2023, Tuesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Christmas Charity Campaign Raises Over 2.5 Million Leva

The recent charity show held at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre as part of the Bulgarian Christmas initiative amassed a remarkable donation exceeding BGN 2,550,000, announced by the President's Press Secretariat.

Under the auspices of President Rumen Radev, the 21st edition of Bulgarian Christmas focuses on bolstering pediatric surgery. The campaign, initiated by President Radev in Burgas at the end of November, witnessed a significant response, with around 250,000 donation text messages and voice calls made to contribute through designated channels. Currently, the initiative's bank account holds BGN 2,270,000, while an additional BGN 30,000 was contributed via the ePay.bg system.

The charity event hosted esteemed figures including President Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, state representatives, diplomats, donors, campaign ambassadors, medical professionals, and children benefiting from the Bulgarian Christmas support. Notable Bulgarian musicians lent their support by participating in the concert, uniting to aid children in need through this meaningful initiative.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Christmas, charity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria