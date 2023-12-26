US Military Strikes Kataib Hezbollah Bases in Iraq in Response to Attacks

The US Central Command confirmed that American military forces carried out airstrikes targeting multiple facilities utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups in Iraq. This action follows a series of attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

Conducted at 8:45 pm on Monday, the strikes were in direct response to various assaults against coalition forces. Earlier in the day, Kataib Hezbollah, supported by Iran, targeted coalition forces in Erbil, resulting in injuries.

Initial assessments from the airstrikes suggest destruction of the targeted facilities and a potential impact on several Kataib Hezbollah militants, with no reported civilian casualties. General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of the US Central Command, highlighted the intention behind the strikes—to hold accountable those responsible for attacking coalition forces and limit their capability to launch further assaults.

The US military, emphasizing the protection of its forces, stated that these strikes are a measure to deter future attacks. Further assessments are ongoing to determine the effectiveness of the airstrikes.