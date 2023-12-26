Netanyahu: ‘We Will Not Stop! We Are Intensifying The Fighting In The Coming Days’

Israel has announced that it is stepping up operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The UN has again emphasized that the incessant strikes on the Palestinian territory have led to a critical deterioration of the situation of the civilian population.

Israel is under increasing pressure from its allies to protect civilians during its military campaign against Hamas. It began after the October 7 terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

After a visit to the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We will not stop. We are intensifying the fighting in the coming days."

There were rocket alerts again in Israel in the early hours of today. Sirens were activated in settlements along the border with the Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled health authorities there reported that 20,600 people had died in Israeli strikes since the start of the operation. The World Health Organization has again highlighted the suffering that Israeli strikes are causing to civilians.

The conflict has heightened tensions throughout the region. Iran has accused Israel of killing a senior Revolutionary Guard general in Syria.

The US military has announced that it has carried out airstrikes in Iraq. Earlier, three US soldiers were injured in a drone attack on their base in Erbil.

"The goal is to seek accountability for attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and reduce their ability to continue," Central Command said in a statement.