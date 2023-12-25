Day 670 of the Invasion of Ukraine: ‘The Darkness Will Lose’ - Ukraine Celebrates Christmas Separately From Russia

Day 670 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his compatriots with a Christmas message to give them courage against the background of the ongoing Russian invasion, DPA reported.

"In the end, darkness will lose. Evil will be defeated," Zelensky said.

He added that everyone in the country will pray together during the holidays "for our freedom, for our victory, for our Ukraine."

The President thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who spent Christmas in the trenches.

"All our warriors of light, the guardian angels of Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized. "They prove that miracles exist, but we have to create them ourselves," the Ukrainian president added.

This year, the Ukrainian parliament moved the celebration of Orthodox Christmas from January 7 to December 25, switching to the Gregorian calendar. The purpose of the bill introduced by President Volodymyr Zelensky is to "distinguish from the Russian influence", DPA recalls.

President Zelensky's message on Christmas Eve to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JFg4xQlALb — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 24, 2023

Ukraine's air defense shot down 28 out of a total of 31 drones launched by Russia that night, Kyiv said

Russia fired 31 drones and two missiles into Ukraine last night, mostly targeting southern Ukrainian regions. The anti-aircraft defense destroyed 28 unmanned aerial vehicles and the two missiles. This was announced by the Ukrainian army, quoted by Reuters.

"During aerial combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense destroyed 28 Shahed drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, they added.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

The military reiterated earlier reports that two Russian warplanes were downed near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine and near the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Yesterday, both the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces reported shooting down enemy aircraft in various parts of the 1,000-kilometer front line of the nearly two-year-old war.

The data released by the Ukrainian Air Force cannot be independently verified. So far, there is no comment from the Russian side.

Ukraine and Russia report a total of six civilians killed in attacks in Kherson region and the Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk region

As a result of Russian attacks against the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, five civilians were killed yesterday, Ukrainian officials announced. The Russian-appointed governors of the eastern city of Gorlovka said one person had died as a result of shelling by Kyiv, Reuters reported.

The agency noted that Russian forces abandoned the city of Kherson, the administrative center of Kherson Oblast on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, as well as the west bank of the river about a year ago, but have since subjected many areas there to constant shelling from their positions on the east bank.

The casualties in Kherson came amid continuous Russian shelling of the city and region over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the local police, three people were killed when a residential building and a private home were fired upon in the city of Kherson. Another woman was killed in a drone strike in a small town south of Kherson, and another woman was killed in heavy shelling in a small town to the north.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told Ukrainian TV that gas and water supplies were partially cut off as a result of the attacks, which also affected a medical facility. "The windows are broken, the building is damaged," Tolokonnikov said.

In the town of Gorlovka, located about 600 km northeast of the city of Kherson, in the Russian-controlled areas of the Donetsk region, Ukraine shelled a shopping center and several other buildings, a Russian official said.

In the attacks, one woman was killed and six civilians were injured, Gorlovka mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the credibility of the Ukrainian and Russian reports.

Russian services control Telegram, Ukrainian Institute for War Research claims

Chat app Telegram is controlled by Russian special services, Ukraine's Institute for Cyber Warfare Research claims.

Ukrainian cyber security experts call the Russian messenger Telegram "the hidden internet space". Studies by the Institute for the Study of Cyber Warfare indicate that the social network is used by Russian special services and various types of Internet fraudsters.

According to the Ukrainian institute, Telegram is actually a legalized "darknet" (so-called deep or secret network), in which information of a different kind can now be distributed, without the possibility of anyone influencing it.

Anonymous Telegram groups leak information about the Ukrainian military, distribute child pornography and sell drugs, the Institute for Cyber Warfare Research notes.

"The second big problem we found is the links with the Russian Federation. If you use Russian software, the Russian intelligence services can easily access any personal data, compromise it and create a big problem at the state level that will affect everyone," experts point out.

Telegram's popularity in Ukraine was high even before the Russian invasion. However, after February 24, 2022, 88% of Ukrainian Internet users have installed it, the survey shows.

According to Valentin Kucheruk, co-founder of the Cyber Warfare Research Institute, it is a worrying sign that after Telegram was briefly banned in Russia, it was allowed again because Russian law only allows platforms with servers on Russian territory.

"Investments in the development of Telegram were made by Russian oligarchs considered close to the Kremlin. This means that this popular messenger is controlled by Russian special services and poses a danger to the Ukrainian state and society," Kucheruk said.

Telegram's license condition states that data is encrypted. Information about external audits of the chat platform system is missing - it is classified. There is another important problem - the distribution of phishing links (fraud to share access data to bank accounts and any other sensitive information) through messages that cannot be removed.

"That is, bots are created there that send all kinds of information to the population. People cannot block this phishing and do not know who to turn to for help. The same can be said about the distribution of malicious software. It is not checked, but users don't check it either. Links come, they are clicked on and they infect the phone. Or message sessions and personal information are stolen," Valentin Kucheruk explained.

According to him, there are many such cases. The cybersecurity expert pointed out that geolocation can track all people who have Telegram installed within a radius of one kilometer to 5 kilometers. Telegram has the function "find nearby people" - if it is active, it is used.

When Telegram is installed on a mobile phone, the user is asked if they want to give permission to access the contact book, microphone, photo gallery and other features. If you give permission, all this information is used by everyone who has access to Telegram's databases, Kucheruk pointed out.

As evidence that Telegram is used by Russian services is also evidenced by the fact that Ukrainians released from Russian captivity often say that during interrogations they were often blackmailed with printouts of their Telegram correspondence, although during their captivity they did not have carrying phones or other personal electronic devices, says the Cyber Warfare Research Institute.

Sanctions against Russia are working. Gas revenue has dropped three times

Sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine are still working, despite some skeptics on the matter. Revenues from gas exports have decreased threefold because of Europe's refusal to buy this resource from Russia. This is clear from a message from the temporary head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Ruslan Davydov, quoted by The Moscow Times. He admitted that this year's gas supplies are down 69% in value and 34% in quantity compared to last year.

Oil exports, despite the European embargo and the imposed "ceiling" on the price, fell by only 7%.

"Gazprom" fails to realize its intentions to replace the European market with the Chinese one.

Beijing never signed the contract with Gazprom because, according to Chinese media, China already buys Russian gas twice as cheaply as Turkey and Europe.

Gazprom's losses due to reduced exports, increased taxes and the need to invest in Russia's gasification program are expected to be another 1 trillion rubles by 2025.

"There will be no exports, and the losses will remain," commented Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in the Russian Duma, in November.

Companies from China, Japan and France refuse to finance the large gas project "Arctic LNG-2" due to fears of falling under the sanctions against Russia.

