COVID In Bulgaria: 90 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 90, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

585 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.4 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, 357 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are five new hospital admissions.

No patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,289,796 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 4,693 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the vaccines given are 4,724,299.

A total of 38,665 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,333,154 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.