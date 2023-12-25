The Bodies Of 5 Israeli Hostages Found In The Tunnels Under Gaza

Israeli military personnel have removed the bodies of five kidnapped hostages from the network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced yesterday, DPA reported.

According to the IDF statement, the remains of the men and women abducted from Israel on October 7 by Palestinian militants were found in a very extensive and deep tunnel system in the area under the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli edition Jerusalem Post specifies that two of the hostages were found two weeks ago, and the others - a few days later.

The network of tunnels served as a command center for the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

According to the IDF, the October 7 attacks on Israel were also coordinated from the tunnel network.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the tunnel system consisted of two levels - one at a depth of about 10 meters and another several tens of meters below the ground.

Before destroying the system, Israeli forces found weapons, weapons-making equipment and living quarters in the tunnels. The IDF has released video footage it claims was previously recorded in the underground network of tunnels.