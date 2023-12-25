Prime Minister Denkov Emphasizes Unity and Progress in Christmas Message

Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov delivered a compelling video message, underscoring the importance of unity and humility to build a stronger nation during challenging times. Distributed by the government information service on the occasion of Christmas, Denkov's address aimed to foster togetherness amidst differences for the nation's prosperity.

In his heartfelt message, Denkov highlighted the significance of Christmas as a time for love, family, and shared joy. He urged unity, emphasizing the need to overcome differences while caring for one another and engaging in constructive discussions about common goals.

Denkov relayed optimistic news about Bulgaria's future, referencing public opinion polls indicating that nearly 60% of Bulgarians anticipate a better year ahead. Citing Eurobarometer data, he highlighted the growing number of optimists, indicating a more positive outlook for the future.

Amidst these sentiments, Denkov reiterated the government's commitment to investing in its people. He outlined measures aimed at bolstering social support for families with children, emphasizing ongoing efforts to boost salaries and ensure income growth outpaces inflation rates. Additionally, he emphasized a transformative shift from a low-value labor economy to one focused on high-value-added sectors.

Denkov highlighted progress in attracting strategic investors who value Bulgarian knowledge and skills, aiming to integrate them into future technologies. He emphasized that stable, well-paid jobs are pivotal for social welfare.

Encouragingly, Denkov noted positive signs such as increased repatriation of Bulgarians, rising birth rates, and a return to the two-child family model, suggesting a promising turn for the nation's future.

The Prime Minister concluded by affirming the importance of nurturing Bulgaria's youth within the homeland to facilitate their growth and development.