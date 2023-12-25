President Radev Extends Warm Christmas Wishes to Bulgarians

Politics | December 25, 2023, Monday // 10:57
Bulgaria: President Radev Extends Warm Christmas Wishes to Bulgarians

President Rumen Radev took to social media to convey his heartfelt Christmas wishes to Bulgarians across the country. In a Facebook post, he expressed his hopes for good health, inner strength, and genuine joy to resonate in every Bulgarian household during this festive season.

"May this time of faith and hope bring us together in pursuit of benevolent actions and compassionate thoughts, aimed at fostering peace, our nation's prosperity, and Bulgaria's promising future. Merry Christmas," the President's message conveyed.

Radev's warm wishes aimed to instill a sense of unity and positivity, emphasizing the significance of collective goodwill and shared aspirations for a brighter tomorrow.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, Radev, Christmas, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria