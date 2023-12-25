President Radev Extends Warm Christmas Wishes to Bulgarians
President Rumen Radev took to social media to convey his heartfelt Christmas wishes to Bulgarians across the country. In a Facebook post, he expressed his hopes for good health, inner strength, and genuine joy to resonate in every Bulgarian household during this festive season.
"May this time of faith and hope bring us together in pursuit of benevolent actions and compassionate thoughts, aimed at fostering peace, our nation's prosperity, and Bulgaria's promising future. Merry Christmas," the President's message conveyed.
Radev's warm wishes aimed to instill a sense of unity and positivity, emphasizing the significance of collective goodwill and shared aspirations for a brighter tomorrow.
