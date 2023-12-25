Bulgarians Celebrate the Birth of Christ, Thousands have a Name Day
Bulgarian Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ today, marking the Nativity with traditions and festivities. Name day celebrations abound, with individuals such as Hristo, Radoslav, Bozhidar, Emil, Emmanuel, Christian, Reneta, Christiana, Christian, Christiana, Christina, Christina and others.
According to scripture, the sacred event unfolded in Bethlehem, where Mary and Joseph, unable to find lodging, sought refuge in a cave, witnessed by nearby shepherds. Here, amidst the animals, Mary gave birth to Jesus and wrapped Him in swaddling clothes, marking the advent of a new era.
The shepherds were the first to receive word of the Savior's birth through an angelic proclamation, signifying the arrival of divine peace and holiness to Earth.
Bulgarian customs include the culmination of fasting, signaling the inclusion of meat in celebratory meals, accompanied by a midnight Christmas service in churches.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Christmas Eve in Bulgaria: Cherished Traditions and Family Celebrations
- » Unveiling Bulgaria's Ignazhden: A Time-Honored Celebration of Beginnings
- » Bulgaria: Borissov And Petkov Agree On Record Budget For Culture
- » Bulgarian Households Spend Little on Culture
- » Bulgarian Author Zdravka Evtimova's Sci-Fi Novel Hits American Shelves
- » Artists Protest Low Budget: Demand Higher Pay and Cultural Funding