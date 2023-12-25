Weather In Bulgaria: Unusually Warm Christmas

Get ready for an unexpectedly warm Christmas this year as temperatures are set to soar across Bulgaria. Forecasts indicate maximum values ranging between 14°C and 19°C, with the capital Sofia hovering around 14°. The weather will be calm, marked by a mild to moderate west-southwest wind in the northern and eastern regions, while the Black Sea coast is expected to bask in bright sunshine. Along the coast, expect a moderate west-southwest wind at 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, the outlook is mostly sunny but relatively breezy. A moderate to strong north-westerly wind is anticipated, causing temperatures to rise from 8 degrees in Aleko to 13 in Pamporovo at the resorts.

This temperature surge isn't just limited to Bulgaria; the entire Balkan Peninsula is due for a warm-up, coupled with predominantly sunny weather.

Over the next four days, the trend will persist, with warmer-than-usual conditions expected across mountainous areas and pockets of fog or low-lying stratus cloudiness in flat regions. Minimum temperatures are projected to range between 2° and 7°, while maximum temperatures will range from 12° to 17°, with slightly lower readings in areas affected by lingering fog.