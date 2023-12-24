Cost of Christmas Meal Surges by 15%-20% in Bulgaria Compared to Last Year

This festive season brings a surprising spike in prices, with the cost of essential ingredients for the Christmas table soaring between 15% and 20% compared to last year's expenses in Bulgaria.

Among the notable increases are seen in eggs, butter, pork, and chicken prices, significantly impacting household budgets. Economists attribute this surge to several factors, including elevated staffing costs during the holidays and the traditionally challenging month of January.

Associate Professor Elena Stavrova, an economist, highlights concerns about consumer spending habits, indicating that tightened budgets in January could negatively impact businesses.

Experts anticipate a stabilization in the prices of staple food products at the outset of the new year but strongly advise prudent spending practices in light of the current price fluctuations.