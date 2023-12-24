New Seasonal Flights Connect Varna Airport to Paris

Exciting news for travel enthusiasts and vacation planners as Varna Airport gears up to introduce regular flights to Paris starting from April 12, 2024. This seasonal flight route will operate every Friday, spanning until September 27, offering a convenient link between Varna and the heart of France at Orly Airport.

Tickets for this eagerly anticipated service are already available for purchase, with an enticing introductory price of 69 euros during the initial month of April. The flights will be managed by Transavia France, marking their return to this route after their last charter service to Varna in 2017.

Fraport Bulgaria, the airport's concessionaire, expressed enthusiasm, highlighting their ongoing efforts to not only initiate new flight connections but also attract additional airlines. This move is expected to enhance the accessibility and appeal of Varna Airport as a prominent travel hub.

As Varna Airport prepares to unveil this new flight route, travelers can anticipate seamless access between the Black Sea coast and the captivating city of Paris, fostering increased travel opportunities and connectivity.

