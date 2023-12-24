BSP Leader Regrets Nominating Radev for Presidency

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), openly expressed regret over nominating President Rumen Radev as a presidential candidate. Speaking on Nova TV, Ninova criticized Radev, accusing him of altering his stances based on his audience.

Ninova highlighted concerns about Radev's caretaker cabinets, alleging overstepping boundaries by signing lengthy contracts and terminating thousands of positions. She emphasized the necessity of clarifying caretaker cabinet powers, indicating that this issue extends beyond Radev alone.

Addressing Constitutional amendments, Ninova stressed the pending judgment from the Constitutional Court on potentially unconstitutional content. Additionally, she raised apprehensions regarding individuals holding dual citizenship being eligible for parliamentary roles, deeming it a risk to national security.

The BSP leader's remarks on reconsidering Radev's nomination for the presidency and advocating for clearer caretaker cabinet powers and legislative measures to ensure national security have stirred debate and interest in the political landscape.