Border Checkpoint Traffic in Bulgaria: Updates and Delays Across Borders

Some of the country's border crossings are experiencing substantial traffic volumes, causing delays and temporary disruptions in travel.

Trucks are facing heavy congestion at multiple checkpoints along the border with Romania, notably at Kardam, Nikopol, and Ruse, affecting the outbound journey from Bulgaria. Additionally, the ferry platform serving Oryahovo - Bechet is temporarily non-operational due to strong winds.

At the Ruse border crossing, repairs are underway, leading to lane closures. Temporary traffic regulations are in place, signaled by road signs to manage the flow of vehicles.

Truck traffic intensifies at the "Kulata" checkpoint on the border with Greece, limiting passage. Meanwhile, Makaza, Zlatograd, and Ivaylovgrad border crossings are accessible only to cars and vans.

Despite ongoing construction at the "Kalotina" border crossing with Serbia, traffic remains normal. However, travelers should anticipate temporary lane reductions and traffic reorganization due to construction activities.

During the holiday season, travelers using cars should expect potential delays due to temporary traffic management measures in place at various border crossings.

Fortunately, on the border with the Republic of North Macedonia, traffic flows smoothly without any reported disruptions at the checkpoints.

On the Turkey border, truck traffic is notably heavy at the "Capitan Andreevo" checkpoint for outbound travel.

Travelers planning to cross borders are advised to consider potential delays, especially at the affected checkpoints, and plan accordingly.