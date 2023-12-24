Israel Detained Hundreds Of Hamas Fighters, 8 Killed IDF Soldiers Yesterday

Israel announced that it had detained hundreds of Hamas representatives. The radical Islamist movement accuses the Jewish state of executions without trial and sentence, BTA reported.

Members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been taken to Israel for questioning. Some fighters have surrendered voluntarily. Israel has detained a total of 700 representatives of various "terrorist organizations" in the region, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Yesterday, authorities in the Islamic Movement-controlled Palestinian Territory reported 90 casualties in Israeli airstrikes on two residential buildings. These data have not been independently verified.

Eight IDF soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF spokesman said this morning, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. They are aged between 19 and 21 years.

144 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ground operation in Gaza began in late October.